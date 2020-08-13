PDF: Jeff Brohm's spring proposal | Brohm discusses his plan to play in spring and fall of 2021

Jeff Brohm has put together a very detailed and thoughtful proposal for spring and fall seasons in the Big Ten. The Purdue coach will speak to local media at 1 p.m. ET today via Zoom.

Brohm proposes an eight-game spring slate and a 10-game fall schedule. Spring season would start Feb. 27 with a playoff in May. Fall season would start October 2021.

Per Pete Thamel of Yahoo, a Big Ten subcommittee has a proposal prepared that's planning to start on Jan. 1, with Big Ten championship on March 6. There would include so-called "summer camp" in December.

“I wanted to get some optimism out there," Brohm told Thamel. "We all want to play. I’m disappointed that all the Power Five conferences didn’t work together and make a decision in conjunction. To me, then you feel better about where you are at.”

Brohm told Thamel this isn't a definitive plan and he is open to working with the Big Ten. Keys: Limiting padded practices, contact and wear and tear.

“The point in here is to prove that it can be done," said Brohm to Yahoo.

Following is a look at Brohm's proposal.