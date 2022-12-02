At times it was a frustrating season for Arland Bruce.



Looking for a change of scenery, the sophomore wide receiver announced that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.



This past season, Bruce saw action at wide receiver and punt returner. He caught 19 passes this season for 187 yards and one touchdown. He also had 12 rushing attempts on jet sweeps for 47 yards and one score. He also returned 19 punts for 123 yards.



In his freshman season, Bruce caught 25 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown. He also had 10 rushing attempts for 65 yards and three touchdowns.



Bruce, who is originally from Kansas, transferred to play his senior year of high school at Ankeny in central Iowa. He was a four star prospect out of high school with offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Tulsa, and Western Illinois.

