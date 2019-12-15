After a visit to Iowa on Saturday, versatile Class of 2021 prospect Arland Bruce IV has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

"I’m just really grateful for this opportunity and to think about how much the coaches trust me to make a difference in their program," said Bruce.

For the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Bruce, it was his first visit to the University of Iowa and one that left him impressed with what the Hawkeyes have to offer.

"I was amazed by the newer facility and got a chance to see where one of the best strength coaches in the nation does his magic," Bruce said. "We went into Kinnick Stadium after watching practice and all I could say was wow. It was just an overall great feeling I had in Iowa City."

As a junior, Bruce rushed for an eye-popping 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns for Olathe (KS) North High School, and could play running back or wide receiver in college.

Leaving Iowa City on Saturday, the thing that stood out the most to the Class of 2021 prospect was how genuine the Hawkeye coaching staff was from the top on down.

"Just how genuine and honest Coach Ferentz was with me and my mom, telling us to do what’s best for me first," said Bruce. "Not a lot of places do that as they tell you to commit ASAP."

Bruce now holds scholarship offers from Iowa and Iowa State with several other schools in contact as well.

"K-State, KU, Missouri, Nebraska, and Minnesota are the other ones with the most interest," Bruce said.