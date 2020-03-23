Currently, Bruce holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Tulsa, and has received additional interest from Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas, among others.

Before the NCAA dead period began, Arland Bruce IV was able to squeeze in a handful of college visit this winter. Now, with some time to reflect on those, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Bruce says he is looking at making a decision sometime this summer.

Earlier this year, Bruce was able to make unofficial visits to Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Missouri. Right now, his first two official visits are set for Iowa State on June 12 and Iowa on June 19 with the two Cy-Hawk rivals currently at the top of his list.

"Iowa State makes me feel like a top priority and makes me feel like their top guy," said Bruce.

"Iowa is doing the same and I like how they would use me in their offense, similar to Tyrone Tracy," Bruce said.

A do-it-all quarterback at Olathe North, Bruce earned player of the year from the Kansas City Star last fall after rushing for 2,487 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns to go along with 404 yards passing and five touchdowns through the air.

At the college level, the three-star prospect has the versatility to play multiple positions with Iowa projecting him as a slot receiver and Iowa State as a running back.