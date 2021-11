Arland Bruce had a choice. Either try and scoot around the edge or bull his way into the end zone. He chose the use of force for his option and that proved to be a good decision as he found the end zone for the third time in his first year with the Hawkeyes.



The freshman wide receiver discusses his decision to get low and force his way into the end zone and why that worked and he talks about why they used the jet sweep quite a bit in this game.