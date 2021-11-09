Bruce has good chemistry with Padilla

When Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson arrived for the spring semester they spent most of their time in practice with Iowa's second unit. That meant they were catching a lot of passes from Alex Padilla. Now with Padilla in the starting role and Bruce and Johnson seeing their reps continuing to grow, the result is a more expanded roles in the Iowa offense.



Bruce discusses his relationship with Padilla and how they developed that quickly during the spring, his role on offense growing, and his appreciation for the block by Monte Pottebaum on his touchdown run.

