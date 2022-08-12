Bruce headed into a busy season

With several fellow wide receivers currently sidelined due to nagging injuries, Arland Bruce is heading into the season with the expectation that he will play quite a bit in 2022. The sophomore wide receiver discusses seeing some of his teammates nursing injuries and how frustrating that has been for them.



Bruce also talks about his role and what receiver position he has been playing, if the Wildcat might be in the plans this fall, and where things stand in the race to be Iowa's punt returner.

