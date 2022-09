Iowa's passing game had a rough day in the opening win over South Dakota State. It never got on track and the clear top target on the day was Arland Bruce, who had ten passes thrown his direction and caught five of them.



On Tuesday, he met with the media to discuss what was going on with the passing game in week one and how to get the air attack going in the right direction. Then we discuss his relationship with Keagan Johnson and how he is helping him out during his tough time.