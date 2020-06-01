HawkeyeReport - Bruce is a tough, competitive playmaker

Olathe North wide receiver Arland Bruce IV decided in late April that he wanted to continue his football career with the Hawkeyes. We caught up with his coach, Walter McCartney, and learned more about this University of Iowa commit.

Q: How would you describe Arland overall as a football player?

MCCARTNEY: Arland has a great football IQ. He understands the game and how to be successful playing the game.

Q: What do you feel are his main strengths at this point?

MCCARTNEY: Football is really important to Arland. He is very competitive and hates losing. He will fight to the end.

Q: What areas is he going to continue working on as he prepares for the rest of this season and beyond?

MCCARTNEY: Arland is learning how important strength and conditioning is to his football life. He has made good strides in getting stronger and more flexible in the off-season so his body will hold up in season.

Q: What separates him from his peers to get the type of attention and honors that he has received?

MCCARTNEY: Extreme toughness and a desire to win. Arland is a person of high character in this regard.

Q: How do you plan to use him on the field this season?

MCCARTNEY: He will continue to touch the ball a lot. We hope to find ways to distribute the touches to his teammates as well in hopes of creating openings for Arland.

Q: How would you describe him as a leader?

MCCARTNEY: Arland is definitely our leader of the team. He is positive and blue collar. He leads vocally and through his example.

Q: Where does he project out at the college level position wise?

MCCARTNEY: I would think he can be a slot receiver as well as a running back. So, maybe some of both positions.

Q: How did the Iowa staff find out about him as a recruit?

MCCARTNEY: Arland had some big numbers his junior year and was named the Simone Award Winner, which is KC Metro’s outstanding player. Coach Copeland heard about him through the grapevine and was intrigued with his film.

Q: What other colleges were considered?

MCCARTNEY: He had offers from Iowa State, Tulsa, and Western Illinois. He was really interested in Iowa State as well.

Q: Why did he pick the Hawkeyes in the end?

MCCARTNEY: It was a tough decision because the other schools were very good to him. He just felt the culture at Iowa was a good fit.

Q: How was it working with the Iowa staff during the recruiting process?

MCCARTNEY: It was great to work with the Iowa coaches. They were very thorough, very professional, and easy to talk to throughout.

Q: Are any schools still recruiting him?

MCCARTNEY: No, not that I’m aware of.

Q: When does he plan to get back to Iowa next?

MCCARTNEY: Like everything else right now, it is up in the air.