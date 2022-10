Arland Bruce is always looking for ways to make big plays. There may be some available this weekend when the Hawkeyes travel to Champaign to face the Fighting Illini. On the defensive side of the ball, the Illini play quite a bit of man to man in the secondary and that means plays down the field might be there for Iowa on Saturday night.



Bruce talks about what he sees from the Illini secondary on film and potentially making plays down the field in one on one situations.