It’s been a rocky start in the WR room this fall, as injuries have made the depth in the room a concern among many fans. However, Arland Bruce IV is ready to go for the season opener after catching 25 passes last season as a true freshman.

He met with the media to discuss the WR depth, the walk-ons Alec Wick and Jack Johnson, becoming a potential leader in the WR room and more.

Most notably, Arland said that he doesn’t remember seeing Alec Wick drop a pass in practice and that he recently made one of the best catches he has ever seen in person.