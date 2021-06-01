Busy month ahead for recruiting

Starting June 1, prospects can finally visit campuses again, which includes camps and official visit weekends. That means we are bound to see new scholarship offers in the Classes of 2022, 2023, and beyond, and commitments as well as June is typically twice as busy as any other month in that department for the Hawkeyes.

For the Iowa Hawkeyes, the month of June is usually the busiest time of the year for recruiting news and coming off a long dead period due to the pandemic, this one is expected to be even busier.

Camps, satellite camps, official visits, and unofficial visits, it's all happening in June.

For satellite camps, the Iowa coaching staff will be at Lindenwood University, just outside of St. Louis, on June 4. They will also be at the Indianapolis Mega Camp on June 12.

Then Iowa's own camp dates on campus will be June 5, 6, 13, 18, 19, and 27.

A few key names to watch for potential offers in the Class of 2022 will be defensive end Kyson Van Vugt, offensive lineman Kale Krogh and junior college defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, who are all at Iowa's June 5 camp, and then quarterback Carson May and defensive back Jahsiah Galvan, who will both be at Iowa's June 18 camp.

Official visits for the Hawkeyes kick off on June 11 with Texas cornerback Jalon Peoples scheduled to be in town. Then, June 25 will be the huge weekend with a long list of official visitors expected including Micah Riley-Ducker, Hunter Deyo, Chase Carter, Kaleb Johnson, Demetrious Allen, Jack Dotzler, Tommy McIntosh, Nick Herzog, Aidan Laughery, Andrew Keller, Deylin Hasert, Christion Stokes, Ashton Craig, Landen Livingston, Eian Pugh, and Carson Hinzman, plus commits Aaron Graves and Caden Crawford. Also, watch for recently offered wide receiver Jacob Bostick to likely visit that weekend as well. In addition to all of that, four-star in-state recruit Xavier Nwankpa just announced he will be making an unofficial visit to Iowa City on June 25 too.

There is no doubt the month of June will go a long way in determining the ultimate success of Iowa's recruiting Class of 2022.