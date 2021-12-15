Busy signing day ahead
We have always compared college football signing day to Christmas. It might not be the best comparison since they moved to two signing days, but the December period, just before Christmas, is the b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news