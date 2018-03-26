If not for an elbow injury early in the 2017 season, who knows what kind of a season might have been in store for James Butler. The graduated transfer from Nevada joined the Iowa program last summer and missed significant time due to his elbow injury. He made his way back to the field wearing a bulky brace and ended the season rushing for 396 yards on the season. Butler will likely not be drafted, but speaking with LeShun Daniels this week, he knows a path will be there like it was for the former Hawkeye, who ended the year on an NFL roster.



Butler discusses his Pro Day in Iowa City, what NFL scouts are telling him, how they can look back at what he did at Nevada, and the advice that Daniels gave him this week.

