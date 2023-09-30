Cade McNamara's terrible misfortune with injuries has sadly continued.

At 8:11 of the first quarter during Iowa's night game with Michigan State, McNamara sustained a non-contact injury on a scramble out of the end zone after Iowa was backed up to its own 3-yard line.

McNamara immediately fell to the ground and required treatment from the Iowa training staff. After several minutes, McNamara left the field, under assistance from the trainers. He put no weight on his left leg as he left the field.

After a short examination in the medical tent on the sideline, McNamara was helped onto a cart and taken to the locker room. During the broadcast, NBC's Kathryn Tappen indicated that McNamara had a "lower body injury."

Officially, McNamara's return to the game was described as "questionable," though that seems very unlikely given how McNamara looked as he left the field.