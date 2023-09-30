Cade McNamara Leaves MSU Game With Leg Injury
Cade McNamara's terrible misfortune with injuries has sadly continued.
At 8:11 of the first quarter during Iowa's night game with Michigan State, McNamara sustained a non-contact injury on a scramble out of the end zone after Iowa was backed up to its own 3-yard line.
McNamara immediately fell to the ground and required treatment from the Iowa training staff. After several minutes, McNamara left the field, under assistance from the trainers. He put no weight on his left leg as he left the field.
After a short examination in the medical tent on the sideline, McNamara was helped onto a cart and taken to the locker room. During the broadcast, NBC's Kathryn Tappen indicated that McNamara had a "lower body injury."
Officially, McNamara's return to the game was described as "questionable," though that seems very unlikely given how McNamara looked as he left the field.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
This injury continues an unfortunate recent injury trend for McNamara. A year ago, McNamara, then at Michigan, suffered a serious knee injury that ended his season early. McNamara was only able to do non-contact 7-on-7 drills during spring practice after transferring to Iowa.
McNamara also sustained a quad injury on a non-contact injury during training camp in August. That injury limited his ability to practice during the remainder of training camp and the first few weeks of the regular season.
In recent weeks, McNamara had indicated that he was finally feeling fully healthy again -- which makes Saturday's injury especially brutal, if it's as bad as it looked live.
Deacon Hill has replaced Cade McNamara at QB for Iowa. He's gone 6/11 for 79 yards and a touchdown pass (to Erick All) thus far.
We'll provide updates on McNamara's status as we learn more about his condition.