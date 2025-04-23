Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 23, 2025
Three Thoughts on Jeremy Hecklinski Transferring to Iowa
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

On Wednesday afternoon, former Wake Forest quarterback, Jeremy Hecklinski announced his intentions to transfer to Iowa. The soon-to-be redshirt-freshman has four years of eligibility left.

In Three Thoughts, we'll breakdown how adding another quarterback to Iowa's roster will affect the team in the immediate and long term future, how Hecklinski may have an advantage over the remainder of the QB room going forward and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In