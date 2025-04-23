Three Thoughts on Jeremy Hecklinski Transferring to Iowa

On Wednesday afternoon, former Wake Forest quarterback, Jeremy Hecklinski announced his intentions to transfer to Iowa. The soon-to-be redshirt-freshman has four years of eligibility left.
In Three Thoughts, we'll breakdown how adding another quarterback to Iowa's roster will affect the team in the immediate and long term future, how Hecklinski may have an advantage over the remainder of the QB room going forward and more.
