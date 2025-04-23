COMMIT: Iowa Lands Wake Forest Transfer QB Jeremy Hecklinski

Hecklinski throws a pass during warmups. (Photo by RivalsPortal)

Iowa has added the commitment of Wake Forest transfer quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski. Hecklinski, who visited on Tuesday this week, follows Warren Ruggiero, his former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Demon Deacons, to Iowa. Ruggiero was hired as a senior offensively analyst with the Hawkeyes this winter. In addition to Iowa, the Marietta, Georgia native also received an offer from Bowling Green out of the transfer portal.

Advertisement

In his lone year of college football, Hecklinski saw the field just once for Wake Forest, taking three snaps against Miami in a blowout loss. He ended up redshirting during his first year of college ball and entered the portal following the resignation of Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson. Out of high school, Hecklinski received offers from Central Florida, Georgia Southern and Eastern Kentucky in addition to Wake Forest. He also received interest from South Florida, and Charlotte.