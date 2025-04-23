COMMIT: Iowa Lands Wake Forest Transfer QB Jeremy Hecklinski

Iowa has added the commitment of Wake Forest transfer quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski. Hecklinski, who visited on Tuesday this week, follows Warren Ruggiero, his former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Demon Deacons, to Iowa. Ruggiero was hired as a senior offensively analyst with the Hawkeyes this winter.
In addition to Iowa, the Marietta, Georgia native also received an offer from Bowling Green out of the transfer portal.
In his lone year of college football, Hecklinski saw the field just once for Wake Forest, taking three snaps against Miami in a blowout loss. He ended up redshirting during his first year of college ball and entered the portal following the resignation of Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson.
Out of high school, Hecklinski received offers from Central Florida, Georgia Southern and Eastern Kentucky in addition to Wake Forest. He also received interest from South Florida, and Charlotte.
A high three-star quarterback out of Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, Hecklinski put up some ridiculous numbers as a prep.
As a senior, he led Walton to the state title game while throwing for 3,835 passing yards, 50 touchdowns to just six interceptions, completing 212-of-334 attempts (63.5%) in 15 games. That same season, he helped Walton to a top-ten national ranking according to MaxPreps and the top-ranked team in the state of Georgia in 2023.
As a junior, completed 194-of-305 passes (63.6%) for 3,520 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 50 rushing attempts for 77 yards and five scores.. Thanks to those numbers, he was named the 2022 Georgia 5-AAAAA Player of the Year, Cobb County Offensive Player of the Year and 11Alive Offensive Player of the Year.
As a sophomore, he completed 100-of-166 pass attempts (60.6%) for 1,781 yards with 15 touchdowns and five picks.