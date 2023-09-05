IOWA CITY — After Week 1's 24-14 victory over Utah State, Iowa fans could breathe a bit of a sigh of relief for new quarterback Cade McNamara and his strained quadriceps, as he passed for 191 yards and a pair of scores on 17-for-30 passing. Still, if the compression sleeve on McNamara's leg wasn't enough of an indication, questions about the health of his leg will linger as long as the effects of August's injury. "It's feeling better," McNamara said at a press conference Tuesday. "I'm just trying to see how close I can get to being as healthy as I can for Saturday." "He's looking okay," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday. "He's sore, I can tell you that. Predictably, he's sore."

McNamara demurred on comparing how his leg feels compared to this time prior to the Utah State game, when he was back to practicing but had yet to be cleared for game action. Nonetheless, he and Ferentz both operated as if he'll be under center for the Hawkeyes' trip to Ames to play Iowa State on Saturday.



"We're managing it all season long," Ferentz said Tuesday. "That's my guess, or at least until it heals. We'll manage it and try to be smart about it." The situation is, at least, somewhat familiar territory for the Iowa staff. After the Utah State game, Ferentz compared McNamara's situation to C.J. Beathard, who played on one leg (metaphorically) for much of the season. Beathard still led Iowa to a 12-0 regular season, but was noticeably limited during games. "Back in '15, C.J. progressively got worse, and he really couldn't practice that last week before our bye week when we were at Northwestern," Ferentz said Saturday. "Somehow, some way, he played a good game there. Then the next week we gave him a chance to recover; he came back and played."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzVsM2h3UmJKSmx3SFVBUEZlbHI4U2IiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=