Cade McNamara Will Enter Transfer Portal

Cade McNamara announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. He spent two season at Iowa after starting his career at Michigan. After sustaining a concussion in the Hawkeye victory over Northwestern in October, McNamara did not play another snap at quarterback for the Hawkeyes.

