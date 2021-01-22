HawkeyeReport - Caden Crawford a top Iowa target

Class of 2022 defensive end Caden Crawford earned a scholarship offer from Iowa last fall and has been a top target for the Hawkeyes ever since. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Kansas native stays in close contact with the Iowa coaching staff as well as one of their recruits.

"Mostly with Coach Bell and Aaron Graves, but I talk with Coach Copeland and Coach Barnes a lot too," said Crawford. "I really like everything I’m seeing and hearing from the coaching staff. That’s one of the schools at the top of my list of visiting."

Currently, there are three schools that stand out to the three-star prospect and are recruiting him the hardest.

"I would say it’s pretty close between Iowa, Nebraska, and K-State," Crawford said. "They have all done a great job recruiting me and are in contact with me the most."

Like everyone in the Class of 2022, Crawford is hoping the current dead period for recruiting is lifted after April 15, so he can finally take some campus visits, but if not he will adjust his plans accordingly.

"Originally, I was planning to take visits and I would still say that’s my plan," said Crawford. "However, I am getting a feeling that I could commit before visiting depending on what happens."

As a junior, Crawford finished the season with 78 tackles, 18 TFL, four sacks, and five forced fumbles for Lansing High School.

See highlights from Crawford's junior year at Lansing in the video below.