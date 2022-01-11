Caden Crawford ready to enroll

Defensive end Caden Crawford is ready to begin his college career. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Kansas native will be making the move to Iowa City and starting classes next week as an early enrollee for the Hawkeyes. We caught up with Crawford to get his thoughts on the upcoming move, getting a chance to workout with the team this semester, and more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City?

CRAWFORD: I will move in Sunday, January 16th.

Q: Have you found out who you are rooming with and what number you will be wearing?

CRAWFORD: I’ll be rooming with Drew Stevens and I believe #97 is what I’m going to wear.

Q: What is your height and weight at coming in?

CRAWFORD: 6-4, 250 lbs.

Q: What are your thoughts and emotions going in and what are you looking forward to?

CRAWFORD: I’m excited and nervous, just growing up fast and starting college, but I’m super excited for the opportunity to start early. Having the ability to get a winter workout and spring ball in will be huge for my development in my opinion. I’m really looking forward to getting in the program and just getting to work.

Q: You're a big weight room guy. What are you looking forward to most in lifting with the team this winter and have you already taken a peak at some of the records?

CRAWFORD: That might be what I’m most excited about. On my official visit, I took a look at the record board and have some goals in mind. It’ll just take me to a whole other level the way the coaches run the program and I am pumped for it.

Q: Which coaches do you stay in touch with the most and what has been their message?

CRAWFORD: I mostly talk with Coach Barnes and Coach Bell. With Coach Barnes, just making sure everything is squared away and making sure I’m ready to come up. Talking with Coach Bell, we are both very excited for this opportunity for me to start early.

Q: Lastly, just looking back at your decision now that you are getting ready to report, what do you think it was about Iowa that made it the right fit for you?

CRAWFORD: I think it was a great fit for me, just I would say very blue-collar program. Players come in and pay their dues and it shows on Saturdays. It really excites me just how prestigious the program has been the last 25 years and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

A three-star prospect, Crawford committed to Iowa on February 17, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Minnesota.

Playing linebacker in high school, he finished his senior season with 103 tackles and 17 TFL in eight games this past season.

See highlights from Crawford's senior year at Lansing in the video below.