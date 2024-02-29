It's time. Legendary Iowa guard Caitlin Clark announced her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft on social media Thursday afternoon, ending months of speculation about the legendary guard's future. Clark, who is averaging 32.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game for the No. 6 Hawkeyes, most recently set the major-college career scoring record in a scintillating performance at Minnesota Wednesday night, and also set the NCAA's single-season three-pointer record and the Big Ten's career three-pointer record that night. At 3,650 career points, she is only 18 points away from former LSU great Pete Maravich for the NCAA's major-college career scoring record, men or women. Clark is widely expected to go first overall in the draft to the Indiana Fever, who selected fellow former AP National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston of South Carolina first overall in the 2023 Draft. Clark and Boston should instantly become one of the most dangerous inside-outside duos in the WNBA, though the Fever (13-27 in 2023) have plenty of rebuilding still left to do before they can be serious contenders to the likes of two-time defending champions Las Vegas.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve," Clark's statement reads, "it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft." Clark continues: "It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids. Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true," the statement concludes.

