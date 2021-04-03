HawkeyeReport - Caitlin Clark named first team WBCA All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark has been named to the WBCA All-America Team, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Saturday.

Clark is one of 10 student-athletes to be named a WBCA All-American, becoming the fifth Hawkeye in program history to earn the honor and the first freshman. Kachine Alexander, Samantha Logic, Megan Gustafson, and Kathleen Doyle were named WBCA All-Americans preceding Clark.

Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game in 30 games this season, setting the Iowa freshman record with 26.6 points per game (men’s or women’s), recording the fourth-highest points per game in single season in Iowa history (men’s or women’s), and was the 2020-21 NCAA Division I scoring leader (men’s or women’s). She is the only Division I student-athlete to record 12, 30-point games this season — the most by an NCAA Division I freshman since 2000.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native broke the Iowa women’s basketball record for points scored in a freshman campaign with 799 points and ranks third all-time at Iowa for single-season points behind Megan Gustafson’s junior (823) and senior (1,001) seasons. She also broke Iowa’s all-time freshman assist record with 214 on the season, surpassing former Hawkeye Kathleen Doyle, who recorded 148 assists during her freshman campaign in 2016-17. She ranks fourth all-time at Iowa for assists in a single season.

Clark led Hawkeyes to the Sweet Sixteen after not being projected to make the NCAA field of 68 at the beginning of the season. It marked the program’s eighth Sweet Sixteen appearance, and its third in its last four NCAA Tournament appearances.

Clark led the nation in total assists (214), total points (799), points per game (26.6), field goals made (266), 3-pointers made (116), and ranked second in assists per game (7.1) and 3-pointers per game (3.87).

NATIONAL AWARDS TRACKER

-WBCA Co-Freshman of the Year (March 30) and WBCA All-American (April 3).

-Dawn Staley Award Winner (April 2)

-USBWA Tamika Catchings National Co-Freshman of the Year (April 2)

-The Athletic’s Co-Freshman of the Year (March 25)

-Named to The Athletic All-America Team (March 25)

-WBCA All-Region Team (March 24)

-USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week (Jan. 5, Feb. 17, Feb. 23, and March 2)

-NCAA Starting Five (Dec. 9, Dec. 30, Feb. 17, March 3)

-ESPN National Player of the Week (Dec. 14) — first Big Ten freshman to earn the award.