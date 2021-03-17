HawkeyeReport - Caitlin Clark named second team AP All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named a second team AP All-American, the Associated Press announced on Wednesday.

Clark is the eighth Hawkeye to be named an AP All-American, and is the first Iowa women’s basketball freshman to earn the distinction. She joins Hawkeye greats Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, Samantha Logic, Jaime Printy, Kachine Alexander, Cara Consuegra, and Amy Herrig. P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder has coached seven of the eight AP All-Americans.

In 27 contests this season, Clark averaged 26.7 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8, 3-pointers and shot 47 percent from the field. She registered double figures in all but one of Iowa’s games, including 11 30-point games and 13 additional 20-point games. Clark assisted on five or more baskets 21 times and recorded double-doubles in nine contests, including one triple-double.

Clark leads the nation in total points (720), points per game (26.7), total assists (195), and 3-pointers made (103). She ranks second in assists per game (7.2) and 3-pointers per game (3.81), ranks seventh in free-throws made (141), 29th in free-throw percentage (86), and 38th in 3-point percentage (40.6).

Clark, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, was a unanimous first team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection. She was also named a member of the Big Ten All-Tournament team.

Clark is a Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist, a Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year finalist, and a Dawn Staley Late Season finalist.

Clark and the Hawkeyes are headed to San Antonio, Texas, for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Iowa will play Central Michigan in the first round on Sunday, March 21 at 11 a.m. (CT) inside the Alamodome.