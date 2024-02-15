3,528. It's official: no one in the history of NCAA women's college basketball has scored more points in a career than Caitlin Clark. Clark broke the record previously held by Washington star Kelsey Plum, who scored 3,527 points in over 139 games from 2013 through 2017. Incredibly, Clark set the record in 13 fewer games than Plum. Since she arrived at Iowa in the fall of 2020, Caitlin Clark has been rewriting record books at the school, conference, and national levels with her remarkable play. The Iowa career scoring record (2,804 points) fell in November, shattered in just over three seasons by the irrepressible Clark. The Big Ten career scoring record (3,402 points) fell a few weeks ago, when Clark surpassed former Ohio State great Kelsey Mitchell. And now, at long last, Caitlin Clark's record-breaking career has reached its greatest summit: the NCAA career scoring record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SRUNPUkQtQlJFQUtFUjxicj5DYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIGlzIG9mZmlj aWFsbHkgdGhlIGxlYWRpbmcgc2NvcmVyIGluIE5DQUEgd29tZW4mIzM5O3Mg YmFza2V0YmFsbCBoaXN0b3J5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUFd4 aE1KSXI2OSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BXeGhNSklyNjk8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgR28gSW93YSBBd2Vzb21lIChASW93YUF3ZXNvbWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUF3ZXNvbWUvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTgy OTY3MTA2Njc3OTIzOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkg MTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Clark set the record at 7:12 of the first quarter, scoring off a 3-pointer from the Mediacom logo. Of course, it just had to be a logo 3 that was the record-setting basket, given Clark's incredible proficiency at that particular shot.

It's also appropriate that Clark set the record against Michigan because it was against the Wolverines in 2022 that Clark's ability as a superhuman scorer hit another level. Clark was already an incredibly prolific scorer, but when she exploded for 46 points against the Wolverines, including 25 points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a dazzling stretch in which she drained a trio of long three-pointers in a 90-second span, it opened up a new frontier for her ability.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PaC4uLiBteS4uLiBnb29kbmVzcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vR1dra2F5NjZoYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dXa2theTY2aGM8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93 YVdCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDkwNDk1Nzg0MTY4NTQyMjEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

That game officially served as notice of Clark's ability to score so much and so fast was like nothing the women's game had ever seen. As Lisa Bluder said, that game cemented the idea that, for Clark, there's no such thing as a bad shot. “There’s the point where you realize, ‘She’s different than everyone else and she can actually make these at a pretty alarming rate.’ “There was a shift in my mind,” Bluder noted. “At that point it was like, ‘OK, we’re going to go with this.’”

Among the many remarkable scoring milestones in Clark's legendary career: * Fastest player in Big Ten history to reach 1000 points, doing so in just 40 games (1/2/22) * Tied for the fastest player (with Elena Della Donne) in NCAA history to reach 2000 points, doing so in 75 games (12/21/22) * Surpassed former Iowa legend Megan Gustafson for most points in Iowa history (2,804) in only 103 games (11/12/23) * Became the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer (3,402 points) in 122 games (1/31/24)