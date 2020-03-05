A visit to Iowa City on Sunday left Lake Mills linebacker Caleb Bacon feeling it was the number one trip that he has taken. We caught up with the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect to get a complete update.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa today for their junior day?

BACON: It was really nice. I got to meet with staff, coaches, and some players as well. It was probably the best trip I’ve taken to Iowa City.

Q: Why did this visit stand out so much to you?

BACON: I just learned so much more about being an athlete at Iowa while being able to hear the personal thoughts from players.

Q: How would you describe what you learned about being an Iowa athlete today?

BACON: They basically told us how we needed to balance school and football, and also all the help that Iowa will give you with academics like having tutor. They talked about a normal day in the eyes of a football player at Iowa.

Q: What coaches did you talk with most and how were those conversations?

BACON: I mostly talked to Coach Niemann and Coach Wallace about what it takes to be a linebacker at Iowa and also about what I will be learning in this visit and others.

Q: Did they say anything about you as a player/recruit?

BACON: Nothing that I can really remember specifically.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program as a whole?

BACON: I feel like it’s a very solid and stable program. They’ve had the same coach for over 20 years. Also, I feel from what I’ve seen, they develop players better than anyone else.

Q: How important is that player development in your eyes?

BACON: I think it’s one of the most important things you can look at. The strength program there is really impressive. They can take average players out of high school and make them all conference players at the college level.

Q: What other visits do you have planned ahead?

BACON: Right now, I have been invited to attend a couple more junior days but haven’t planned any other visits at the moment.

Q: What schools are you trying to get to this summer for camps?

BACON: So far, the camps I’ve been looking at are the Iowa and Iowa State ones. We will most likely go to a team camp at Waldorf University.