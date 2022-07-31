Caleb Benning impressed by Iowa

Class of 2024 defensive back Caleb Benning was in Iowa City on Sunday for the annual Hawkeye Tailgater. For the 5-foot-11, 189-pound Omaha native, it was his third visit to campus this year as he continues to build his relationship with the Iowa coaching staff and learn more about the program and the university.

"We started off with breakfast and just talking in general with some of the coaches," said Benning. "Then we got to see the education piece, which I haven’t yet got to see. It may be cliché, but knowing I have resources that I can trust and have access to is very reassuring. I want to have a successful life after football as well."

"We then went to the photo shoot, which was really cool, and then a presentation about NIL, which I found very interesting," Benning said. "Iowa has done their research to help set their athletes up and offer help in many ways."

"After that, we had a chance to ask the players some questions and just talk about the overall feeling of having a family around you to support you whether it’s in practice or when you’re tired or with school when you’re struggling."

"Then we finished with position meetings and my time with Coach Parker is always good," said Benning. "A lot of what he explained to me just clicked right away and I would say the same about our relationship."

The visit gave Benning a chance to talk in-depth with not only defensive coordinator Phil Parker, but also lead recruiter LeVar Woods, who he has gotten to know quite well since the Hawkeyes started recruiting him.

"Coach Parker and Coach Woods I talked to the most," Benning said. "My conversation with Coach Woods was less about X's and O's and just more about life and connecting, which we have. I trust him for sure. Coach Parker and I just talked base defensive stuff and it was really fun. Getting to be on the same page and have it click right away is always fun."

As Benning gets ready to begin his junior year of high school at Omaha Westside, he currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and Iowa State. While it is too early to name any favorites, the Class of 2024 prospect said the Hawkeyes are definitely one program that has impressed him so far.

"I won't say they are the team to beat right now because I still am a ways away from that decision, but they are definitely near, if not at, the top," said Benning. "The genuine connection they have built with my family and I has been great."