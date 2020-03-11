Waukee defensive lineman Caleb Paulus made his first visit to the University of Iowa Sunday and came away impressed with what the Hawkeyes had to offer. We caught up with the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Paulus afterwards to get a complete update.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa on Sunday?

PAULUS: I was blown away by how nice the facilities and the staff were. I really liked the mentality and values the Hawkeyes have. It really impressed me.‪‬‬

Q: How would you describe the mentality and values that you learned about?

PAULUS: The three they talked about was tough, physical, and smart football and that really resonated with me and how I like to play. Also, in talking with Coach Bell and the other defensive linemen about the different traits that are present at Iowa. It is being physically and mentally tough and having grit.‪‬‬

Q: What was your highlight of the day?

PAULUS: Hearing from Coach Doyle and the defensive line meeting with Coach Bell.

Q: Which coaches did you speak with most and how were those conversations?

PAULUS: I spoke to Coach Niemann quite a bit and that went well. We talked about how the visit was going and what I liked about it.‪‬‬

Q: Have they said anything about you as a player/recruit at all?

PAULUS: No not much. That doesn't really worry me or discourage me from being interested in Iowa though because I know now that it's a slow process and I still have a lot to improve on.

‪‬‬Q: When did Iowa start recruiting you?

PAULUS: Two to three months ago.‪‬‬

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

PAULUS: From what I have seen, it is very effective in making guys the best football players they can be.‪‬‬

Q: Had you been down at Iowa for a visit before this?

PAULUS: No, this was my first one.

‪‬‬Q: What did you learn about the Iowa program while there?

PAULUS: It takes commitment and trust. You have to be patient and bring 100% every day. You get out what you put in.

‪‬‬Q: Are you planning to get back to Iowa City any time soon?

PAULUS: If I were invited back, I would absolutely go again.‪‬‬

Q: Do you have any other college trips ahead?

PAULUS: I am going to University of St. Thomas for a junior day and going to a Kansas State camp.‪‬‬

Q: What schools would you say are recruiting you overall?

PAULUS: Iowa, UST, and Kansas State.

Q: Do you know what schools you will be camping at this summer?

PAULUS: So far, it is Iowa and Kansas State.

‪‬‬Q: What are your workout plans going forward?

PAULUS: Lifting at my school and doing speed and agility work.