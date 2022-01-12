Campbell back at linebacker

The NFL decisions for Iowa football players continue to trickle out.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jack Campbell made official what he had been hinting at when he spoke to the media at the Citrus Bowl, that he will be returning for the 2022 season.

Campbell played as a true freshman, mainly on special teams. In 2020, he missed the first couple of games of the shortened season due to mono. He played in five games that year and had 29 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and one sack. He also had one interception, one forced fumble, and broke up three passes.

This past season he started every game at middle linebacker. Campbell led the country in tackles with 143 and that included five games where he registered double figures in stops. He has 3.5 tackles for loss, including one sack. He had one interception and scored a touchdown on that pick and also scooped up a fumble and scored a touchdown in a game.

After an outstanding junior year, Campbell earned first team All Big Ten honors and was named a second team All American by The Athletic.

This was an important piece returning for the Hawkeyes because now they return the leader of the defense at middle linebacker. Campbell will again pair up with Seth Benson at Iowa’s two main linebacker positions. The Hawkeyes also have terrific depth and plenty of options with Jestin Jacobs also returning at linebacker.