Cedar Falls outside linebacker Jack Campbell is headed to the University of Iowa. Today, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Campbell announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes, choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State and Minnesota.

“I just love the coaching staff there,” said Campbell. “On the schooling side, I can leave there with a very good degree and be ready for life after football, and the weight program is going to put me in the best possible position to reach my full potential on the field.”

For Campbell, who recently won a state title with the Cedar Falls basketball team, having his college decision out of the way before the end of his junior year is a big weight off his shoulders.

“It’s a relief,” said Campbell. “I definitely think that it’s the right decision and I’ve kind of felt it in my gut the whole time. It will be nice to just kind of kick back and be a normal high school student again and not have to worry about calling coaches or going on visits.”

“Also, I wanted to do it now so that this summer is all about my family,” Campbell continued. “Next year, I’ll have to report right after my senior year pretty much, so this summer I wanted to just spend time with my family and then focus on my senior year and not have any distractions.”

A three-star prospect, Campbell is the fifth commitment for the Hawkeyes in 2019 as he joins in-state prospects Ezra Miller, Tyler Endres, and Noah Fenske along with Illinois native Logan Lee in Iowa's recruiting class.