There's no quit from Jack Campbell and there will be no finger pointing either. The senior linebacker made that very clear in his post game comments that even with the offense struggling, he loves going back out on the football field and trying to make plays. On Saturday, he made a good number of them, including a one handed interception and a team high nine tackles.



Following the game, Campbell spoke about his love of the game of football, sticking together as a team, and helped to lead this squad as a senior player.