Campbell leads the Iowa defense to victory

After playing over 80 snaps and 40 minutes against a big and physical Minnesota football team, Jack Campbell was certainly a little tired. Having said that, he was very happy to see the Hawkeyes win and retain Floyd of Rosedale for another year.



Following the victory on Saturday, Campbell discussed his 17 tackles in the game, the physical nature of the contest against the massive Gopher offensive line, and he talks about how the Hawkeyes have been able to make plays at the right time in the fourth quarter.

