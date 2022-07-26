Campbell likes Iowa's young linebackers

Jack Campbell is headed into his senior season and he's on full ignore when it comes to the preseason watch lists. He avoids all the outside noise that's out there and is chomping at the bit to get his helmet back on for the first time since the Citrus Bowl.



The veteran linebacker discusses the flurry of watch lists that include his name and he talks in detail about the next wave of players at linebacker and how impressed he has been with players like Jay Higgins, Kyler Fisher, and several others.

