Jack Campbell is always quick to deflect and talk about the team, but the All American went out and made the plays that needed to be made on Saturday in Iowa's 13-10 victory over Minnesota.



The veteran linebacker forced a fumble with just over five minutes left as Minnesota was driving for a potential game winning score. Then a few minutes later he had an interception that should have been a pick six that set up the game winning field goal for the Hawkeyes.



He discussed those two massive plays and how this team has responded and came back to life after sitting at 3-4 just four weeks ago.