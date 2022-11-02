IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award. The Rotary Lombardi committee made the announcement Wednesday.

The four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award are announced Nov. 17, with the winner being announced Dec. 7 at the annual awards gala in Houston. Campbell is also a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Dick Butkus Award.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) is one of 15 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy. He was recently named to five midseason All-America teams and was named to the Rotary Lombardi Midseason Watch List. Campbell was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Defensive Player of the Week for his play against South Dakota State, and he was a preseason All-American by no fewer than five national media outlets. He has 259 career tackles.

Campbell, a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, leads the Big Ten with 82 tackles and ranks 11th nationally at 10.3 tackles per game. He recorded a safety in Iowa’s win over South Dakota State, recovered a fumble on special teams at Illinois, and recorded his fourth career interception at Ohio State.

Campbell, who will earn his degree in December, carries a 3.49 GPA with a major in enterprise leadership and a minor in sport & recreation management. He earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recognition in 2021, has earned Dean’s List honors three semesters and is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He has been a member of Iowa’s Player Leadership Council for three years.

Center Tyler Linderbaum was a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award in 2021 and defensive end Adrian Clayborn was a finalist in 2010. Other Hawkeyes who have been semifinalists include offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (2014), offensive lineman Robert Gallery (2003), defensive lineman Jared DeVries (1998), offensive lineman Mike Devlin (1992) and defensive lineman Jeff Drost (1986).



