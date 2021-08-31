Campbell on the move back to the middle

It was somewhat surprising when Iowa released their depth chart this summer that had Jack Campbell at weakside linebacker and Seth Benson in the middle linebacker position. As it turns out, the Iowa coaches decided to flip them back to Campbell in the middle and Benson on the weakside as the Hawkeyes head into their first game of the season.



Campbell discusses the move back to the middle and how he has worked at all three linebacker positions during fall camp. He also talks about his reading habits and the influence that a book had on him.

