Jack Campbell said that Friday afternoon is essentially a day of work for him and his teammates. It will be senior day for the All American linebacker and he will be honored and greeted by his parents at midfield before the game, but he promises there won't be any tears from him. He has a game to play, and win.



Campbell discusses the journey of this team, the emotions of playing his final game in Kinnick Stadium and what it has meant to him to have the opportunity to play for the Hawkeyes.