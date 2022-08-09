Campus Newcomer: Ben Swails

One of the two late additions to the 2022 recruiting class, Ben Swails decided to decommit from Iowa Western after a coaching change and found himself committing to the Hawkeyes in early July. He missed all of his junior season after having thumb surgery, but bounced back with a huge year for Clear Creek Amana as a senior and was recently named 3A All-State Team Captain. We recently caught up with Swails to discuss his award, as well as why Iowa was an easy choice and more.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that move in day?

SWAILS: I move in August 14th and I’m super excited about it. I’ve always wanted to be a Hawkeye growing up and watching games as a little kid. I dreamed of it as a kid and now it’s reality. Super cool to think of.

Q: What number do you plan on wearing and why?

SWAILS: If I had to pick a number, it would be 16 because that’s what I wore all throughout high school. I got that number from my oldest brother because that’s what he wore in high school as well. I looked up to him as a kid, so I decided I was going to wear that number as well. It doesn’t really matter what number I get as I’m a Hawkeye. I’ll be happy just to put on the uniform.

Q: I know the high school season just wrapped up, but what are you doing to prepare for when you join the team?

SWAILS: I’ve been working out at Iowa’s facilities for the past week since I live so close. I try to lift every day to get my body stronger and more in shape to prepare for when team workouts start up. Then hitting in the cages or on the field is what a couple other guys and I usually do after our lift in the morning.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

SWAILS: Iowa was an easy choice for me because it’s always been my dream to put on a Hawkeye uniform. Like I said earlier, going to games as a kid made me want to player here one day. Once I got the opportunity to join the program, it was an easy decision for me to make.

Q: What’s the last month or so been like with the decision to decommit from Iowa Western and then commit to Iowa?

SWAILS: It’s been a little crazy not going to lie. The coaches at Iowa Western leaving was a big surprise to me and I’m sure many others. Coach Rardin and Coach Herbst played a big role in my decision to originally commit to Iowa Western and once they left, I thought it would be best if I open my recruitment back up. Coach Heller and Sutherland approached me shortly after the news dropped and here, I am today.

Q: What is your relationship like with the coaching staff?

SWAILS: I don’t have a super tight relationship with the coaching staff yet, but from the times I have talked to them, I have nothing to complain about. They’re good people and I know I can go to them whenever I need help. All the coaches I’ve met so far are the real deal and I’m really looking forward to building a strong relationship with them as the season gets going.

Q: Have you talked with any of the other incoming freshman? Current players?

SWAILS: I’ve been in contact with mostly all of the incoming class. We have a group chat that we talk in almost every day. I’ve also met some of the returning players during lifting or during batting practice in the indoor facility. They seem like great guys and I’m ready to get to work with them.

Q: If someone asked you “what do you bring to this team”? How would you describe your game?

SWAILS: If I had to describe myself, I would say I can do a little bit of it all. I believe that I’m a really good athlete that can help the team in whatever ways needed. As a four-sport athlete in high school, I believe that some skills from other sports carry over to baseball to make me a better player. Now that I can just focus on baseball, I can work on improving myself all year round.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

SWAILS: My goals freshman year aren’t exactly huge goals, but rather small goals that lead up to bigger goals in the future. A lot of freshmen sit a good portion of the year to develop into a better player. I want to get an inch better every day.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named captain of the 3A All-State team?

SWAILS: It’s an honor. It truly is. It shows all of the work I’ve put into the game of baseball. I had to bounce back from a major setback last season with my hand injury and it shows how I responded my senior season. It’s great to be on a list with a bunch of great players throughout the state. It was my individual goal coming into the season and I’m glad I could obtain that goal. I take leadership seriously because it’s something that can change the mindset of a team. I feel like I can bring leadership to this team, and I can’t wait to get to work.



