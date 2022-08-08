Campus Newcomer: Blake Guerin

With the new school year quickly approaching, the incoming freshman class for the Iowa Baseball team will be moving into their dorm rooms soon. However, Blake Guerin has already moved to Iowa City and has gotten to work a couple of weeks early. We caught up with the 6’6 270 lb first baseman to discuss his move to town, his summer in the Prospect League with the Alton River Dragons and more.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that move in day?

GUERIN: I moved down on August 1st to get on the workout plan and start training with Coach Walrod. I move into the dorms August 13th. I can’t wait to get into Petersen and start meeting people and learning the school.

Q: What number do you plan on wearing and why?

GUERIN: I will be wearing number 45 this year, mostly because it’s the one they gave me, but I also think it’s pretty cool to be wearing Peyton Williams number after watching him and wanting to do the same things he did for this school.

Q: How did your summer in the Prospect League go? What did you learn that will help you with your first year at Iowa?

GUERIN: The Prospect League was a great experience. I didn’t strike out a whole bunch, which showed me I could hang with these college guys. I didn’t have the batting average I wanted, but my quality at bat average was pretty good. I hit a lot of balls hard, just not falling like they did in high school. It also showed me what it’s like to have college teammates and be in that atmosphere. Guys wanting to help and be there for you and just flat out win.

Q: There have been some notable names to win East Metro Player of the Year, including Drew Gilbert, who just got drafted in the first round. What did it mean to you to get that award?

GUERIN: Winning that award was pretty awesome. It was pretty sweet to get noticed with those big names. My main goal was to win the state championship, which we came up just short on.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

GUERIN: Iowa was a big stand out. I absolutely fell in love with the coaching staff and Iowa City. The coaching staff is top notch and made an effort to connect. They said I would have a shot to play my first year and that’s all I wanted.

Q: What is your relationship like with the coaching staff?

GUERIN: It’s a good relationship. They are there for me and want me to be the best me possible on the baseball side and as a human being. That’s all you can really ask for walking into a power 5 school and having a coaching staff that wants the best for you. Makes you want to work that much harder for them.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman and current players?

GUERIN: For incoming freshman, I think we have an awesome group and seem to all mesh well. We all just love the game of baseball. We are all here for the same reason, to win a Big Ten Championship and go to Omaha. With the current players, I have gotten close with Coy (Sarsfield), Marcus (Morgan) and Mitch (Wood). They are letting me stay with them while I am here and I seriously do enjoy being around them and learning from them.

What are your goals for your freshman season? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

GUERIN: Goals for my freshman year are obviously to earn a starting spot at the end of the day, but to also learn and see the ropes of how college baseball works. Working this first week has kicked by butt, so just getting in game shape, getting faster, stronger and more flexible.

Q: If someone asked you “what do you bring to this team”? How would you describe your game?

GUERIN: I think I bring good energy and I am a good teammate. I have a lot of power to the middle of the field and I’m a good defensive first baseman.



