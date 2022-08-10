Campus Newcomer: Cade Obermueller

The campus newcomer articles continue on with arguably the most highly touted prospect in the class for the Hawkeyes. Cade Obermueller burst onto the scene as a senior at Iowa City High and put himself in the conversation to get drafted in last month’s MLB Draft. He was also selected to the Iowa All-State Super Team for his efforts with the Little Hawks this summer. Cade declined the draft offers and will find himself in Iowa City for at least two seasons playing for the Iowa Baseball team.

We caught up with the 5’11 150 lb left-handed pitcher to discuss his experience with the draft process, his goals for this year and more.

Q: When do you move into the dorms and what is your excitement level like for that day?

OBERMUELLER: I move into the dorms on August 14th. I’m really looking forward to it. I love the group of guys we got coming in. I couldn’t be more ready for it.

Q: What number do you plan on wearing and why?

OBERMUELLER: I am wearing 33. My dad wore 33 for awhile with the Brewers. I’ve always wore 3, but figured I’d just try that out. I know Mazur wore it last year, so I think that’s pretty cool that I get the opportunity to wear it as well.

Q: I know the high school season just wrapped up, but what are you doing to prepare for when you join the team?

OBERMUELLER: My main goal is just to keep adding strength and weight. I’ve been lifting and really focusing on eating.

Q: What was it like getting to go through the MLB Draft process and gaining that experience?

OBERMUELLER: The draft was a crazy deal and it popped up super fast. It was a great experience and I’m very thankful I got to go through that process. I really enjoyed the experience and I have all the confidence in the world that Iowa and the coaching staff here are going to get me to my goals in the next few years.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

OBERMUELLER: The pitching development is the best in the nation. It’s unreal what Robin (Lund) does and I’m so excited to get the opportunity to become a better player.

Q: What is your relationship like with the coaching staff?

OBERMUELLER: I have great relationships with the coaching staff. I’m really excited to get to work with them.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman? Current players?

OBERMUELLER: All of us incoming freshman have really good relationships with each other. We all have the same goal (in mind) and I just think it’s really special what we’ve got going on.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

OBERMUELLER: I want to continue to get stronger and get more and more repeatable on the mound. I just think if I narrow down on these things my game will continue to get better.

Q: If someone asked you “what do you bring to this team”? How would you describe your game?

OBERMUELLER: I’d say I am a great teammate and a harder worker, with a very unique skillset on the mound. Hitters haven’t seen anyone like me.

Q: Talked with Coach Sutherland recently and he said there are spots open in the weekend rotation and opportunities available in the bullpen. How exciting is it to have those chances available as a freshman? What is your mindset like coming in knowing that?

OBERMUELLER: Obviously, I want to be a weekend rotation guy and I expect to give myself the opportunity to pitch there. I’m ready to help the team in any way, whether that’s weekend starter, bullpen or however they decide to use me. I just want to help the team to a Big Ten Championship and then go onto Omaha.



