Campus Newcomer: Drew Proskovec

Drew Proskovec is excited to make his move down to Iowa City from Cedar Rapids in the coming days and get started with the Hawkeyes. He was recently named Third Team All-State after an impressive senior season with Cedar Rapids Xavier. We caught up the 6’2 180 lb left-handed pitcher to discuss his relationship with the other freshman, how Robin Lund has already helped him and more.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that move in day?

PROSKOVEC: I move in on Saturday the 13th and I’m really excited. I can’t wait to get down there and get into the swing of things.

Q: What number do you plan on wearing and why?

PROSKOVEC: I haven’t really given it that much thought yet. I’ve worn 23 since I was little, but I know there might be some conflict with that one, so I’m not too worried about that right now. I’m sure it’ll all work out. I’m not picky when it comes to numbers, I’ll take whatever I can get.

Q: I know the high school season just wrapped up, but what are you doing to prepare for when you join the team?

PROSKOVEC: I’ve been doing my own throwing program and working out. Recently, Coach Lund has me starting on a new throwing program before we start up and it’s been going really well. Just trying to be as ready as possible for when those fall practices get going.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

PROSKOVEC: One of the biggest things for me was seeing the development from the whole program and pitchers, especially the last few years. I really believe and trust everything the coaching staff is doing with the development. I feel it will be the best place for me to develop as a player, as well as a person and a teammate.

Q: What is your relationship like with the coaching staff?

PROSKOVEC: My relationship with the coaching staff is great. Coach Lund and I talked a lot over the past year about what I can do better and what really needs to be worked on. Coach Sutherland has been great since the start, and I couldn’t have asked for a better process with everything. The whole staff is just great, and I can’t wait to start working with them in person.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman? Current players?

PROSKOVEC: It’s funny because I played with Cade, Gable and Aaron growing up. I played with Cade from 10u all the way up till 14u. Aaron and Gable I played with for a few years along the way as well. Everyone coming in is great and it’s going to be a lot of fun being able to be with them everyday for the next few years and watching how everyone is going to improve/develop. With the returning guys, I haven’t talked to as much, but from the visit everyone was great. I can’t wait to meet everyone more and build new relationships.

Q: If someone asked you “what do you bring to this team”? How would you describe your game?

PROSKOVEC: I would describe my game right now as a guy that throws strikes and throws multiple pitches for strikes. Where I am right now, I’m not going to blow a fastball by guys, but I’m going to mix up speeds and the ball is going to move. I’m not going to give up free bases and I’m going to pitch for weak contact with ground balls and fly balls.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

PROSKOVEC: My goals are to get stronger and fill out my frame. I want to fix and clean up my mechanics to help me increase my velocity. Ultimately, I just need to throw harder and getting stronger is the first step. Then I know Coach Lund will fix my mechanical issues and help me to move efficiently.

Q: Coach Sutherland says there are spots open in the weekend rotation and opportunities available in the bullpen. How exciting is it to have those chances available as a freshman? What is your mindset like coming in knowing that some key roles are open?

PROSKOVEC: I just want to go in, keep my head down and control what I can control. I just want to work hard and be the best teammate and person I can be. I’m going to try my best to do everything I can to help the team in any way possible and if my name gets called for an inning here or there, I’m going to go out and compete. It’s really exciting to have the opportunity, but I just want to control what I can control and be the best version of myself. If I can do that, I know everything will fall in place down the road or whenever the time comes.



