Campus Newcomer: Gable Mitchell

The campus newcomer articles continue on for the Iowa Baseball team with the most recognizable name in the freshman class. Gable Mitchell is the grandson of former Iowa head wrestling coach and Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable. His father Brian Mitchell played baseball at Iowa in the late 90s and was selected in the 1999 MLB Draft. His mother Jenni gets her competitiveness from Dan and it’s a close call between her and Brian for most competitive.

“My dad has been my coach for baseball and in the heat of games I see his competitiveness first hand, but my mom is very competitive and is always cheering and getting very into every game,” said Mitchell when I talked to him after his commitment to Iowa last summer.

“The biggest thing my grandpa (Dan) has taught me with sports is that there is never a time where you can be completely satisfied with where you are at…There is always something you can be doing better.”

Gable was a Third Team All-State selection as a junior and was named the 4A All-State Team Captain this year for the Little Hawks. He was also an All-Conference performer on the football field for Iowa City High.

We caught up with the 5’9 172 lb Iowa City native to talk about his move to campus and more.

Q: When do you move into the dorms and what is your excitement like for that move in day?

MITCHELL: Move in the 13th and very excited to move in. Definitely excited to get thing going.

Q: What number do you plan on wearing and why?

MITCHELL: I’m wearing number 2 because I asked for any low number they had and that is what I got.

Q: The high school season just wrapped up, but what are you doing to prepare for when you join the team?

MITCHELL: I’ve been working out on campus every day with some of guys in my class and some guys that are returning this year.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

MITCHELL: Growing up, I’d always wanted to be a Hawkeye, so when the time was right, I made the decision. I also know that I’ll have a lot of support here from my friends and family, so knowing that they will be attending games helped my decision.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named 4A All-State Team Captain?

MITCHELL: Means a lot. A great way to cap off my high school career.

Q: What is your relationship like with the coaching staff?

MITCHELL: I have a great relationship with the coaching staff. I’ve been communicating with Coach Heller and Coach Sutherland since the 8th grade, so I’ve had a lot of conversations with them over the last 4-5 years.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman? Current players?

MITCHELL: I’ve gotten pretty close with the other incoming freshman because of time spent playing with or against one another over the years. I have also begun to meet some of the current players while working out on campus. I’m especially close with Cade Obermueller because we’ve grown up together, went to the same high school and have played a lot of baseball together.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

MITCHELL: My job is to work my butt of day in and day out. Everything else will take care of itself.

Q: If someone were to ask you “what do you bring to this team”? How would you describe your game?

MITCHELL: What I bring to the team is someone who flies around the field and doesn’t take pitches off, whether it’s in the field or in the batter’s box. I compete every pitch and will do everything I can to help the team win.



