Campus Newcomer: Kellen Strohmeyer

Kellen Strohmeyer is ready to move to Iowa City for his freshman season with Iowa Baseball team this weekend. He initially committed to North Carolina, but decided to change course and commit to Iowa back in August of 2021. Strohmeyer was an All-Conference selection as a junior and a First Team All-State selection as a this past season as a senior at Dubuque Hempstead. We caught up with the versatile incoming freshman to discuss why he chose Iowa, his relationship with the incoming freshman and more.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that day?

STROHMEYER: I move in on August 14th and I cannot wait to get on campus. I’m excited to finally be with the guys and train and start a new level of baseball.

Q: What number do you plan on wearing and why?

STROHMEYER: I do not think I can pick my number this year, but if I were to, it would be #3 because it has a lot of meaning to me and have worn it every sport my entire life.

Q: I know the high school season just wrapped up, but what are you doing to prepare for when you join the team next month?

STROHMEYER: I contacted Coach Walrod for a baseball lifting program to do at my training facility back home for the couple of weeks before I move in, which I do every morning. I hit afterwards and keep my arm in shape by throwing every day. I keep live games going by playing in out local Semi-Pro league at night.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

STROHMEYER: I loved the coaching staff and how comfortable I immediately felt around them. The way they supported me and kept in contact with me. The technology that the program uses also really blew me away. I believe that they can develop players at a high level with this technology.

Q: What is your relationship like with the coaching staff?

STROHMEYER: With Coach Sutherland being the recruiting coordinator, we have a great relationship and keep in touch quite often. The other coaching, including Heller and I have a strong relationship from when I took visits.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman? Current players?

STROHMEYER: I have great relationships with many of the guys. Us freshman talk a lot, but I am especially close with (Cade) Obermueller, (Gable) Mitchell, (Aaron) Savary and (Reese) Moore because I have played travel ball with all of them for a few years and we hangout outside of baseball as well. I also talked to a few of the current players. I used to play with (Coy) Sarsfield and talked to some of the other guys, such as (Ben) Wilmes or (Sam) Link when I have questions about college or anything like that.

Q: You have the ability to play both the infield and the outfield, what position do you feel most comfortable with?

STROHMEYER: I feel equally as comfortable in both the infield and outfield even though the outfield is newer to me.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

STROHMEYER: For my freshman year, I want to improve as a player in all aspects and do what I need to do to help our team be successful and win games. I also want to improve my strength for more to come in games and improve my arm strength.

Q: If someone asked you “what do you bring to this team”? How would you describe your game?

STROHMEYER: I bring versatility and high energy to this team. I am a gap-to-gap hitter and can take extra bases using my speed. I like to steal bags and bring energy on the defensive side.



