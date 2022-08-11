Campus Newcomer: Reese Moore

Up next on the campus newcomer list is Reese Moore out of Van Meter, Iowa. The catcher transferred from Forest City to Van Meter for his season and had an incredible season, tying for the state lead in home runs and leading the state in RBIs. He was named 2A All-State Team Captain and was selected to the Iowa All-State Super Team.

We caught up with the 6’0 205 lb freshman to discuss what he brings to the table as a player, as well as his goals for his first year and more.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that day?

MOORE: I will move to Iowa City on August 13th. I am so excited to get to Iowa and I’m not sure if it’s really hit me yet. I’m anxious to get settled and get into a routine.

Q: What number do you plan on wearing and why?

MOORE: I will be wearing the number 32.

Q: I know the high school season just wrapped up, but what are you doing to prepare for when you join the team?

MOORE: I have been continuing to lift, hit and throw. I have also gotten down to Iowa City a few times for workouts.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

MOORE: Iowa City has always felt like home to me. Obviously growing up as a Hawkeye fan, it was always a dream of mine to wear the black and gold. The coaching staff had a huge impact on my recruiting decision. I believe the coaching staff can help me reach my full potential as a player.

Q: What is your relationship like with the coaching staff?

MOORE: I talked to Coach Sutherland throughout my recruiting process and still continued to keep in touch with him on a regular basis. I also talked to Coach Heller shortly after I committed. I got to meet the whole coaching staff when I went on my official visit. I felt like the entire staff was very genuine. They gave me the feeling that they really wanted to continue to help me develop as a player.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman? Current players?

MOORE: I know most of the other incoming freshman players from playing travel baseball. Most of us played on the same spring and fall teams, which were coached by Wes Obermueller. I knew some of the returning players form spring and fall ball as well. I have also begun to meet more (returning players) since I have been going to Iowa City for workouts.

Q: If someone asked you “what do you bring to this team”? How would you describe your game?

MOORE: I’m a good teammate who puts my head down and just works hard. I’ll give you everything I have. I think when people think of my game, they mostly think about my offense. What they may not know is that I enjoy catching and feel really comfortable behind the plate. I’ve played quite a bit of infield throughout high school, and I’m definitely open to playing other positions.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

MOORE: My number one goal is to help the team the best way I can and to earn playing time. I want to continue to become a better hitter. I’m really excited to refine my skills as a catcher. I haven’t had a lot of formal training in catching, so I’ve just learned the position through playing. I’m excited to contribute to the team in whatever role the coaches see fit.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named 2A All-State Team Captain?

MOORE: It means a lot to me. Being named the 2A captain of the All-State team is a huge honor. My goal coming into the season was to play the best baseball I could in order to help my team win a state title. With the great team Van Meter already had in place, I knew if I played really good baseball, we had a great shot at a state championship. It’s nice to be recognized for all the hard work.



