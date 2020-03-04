The 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame of Marshalltown tight end Carson Williams has caught the interest of the Hawkeye coaches and led to him visiting campus for their junior day on Sunday. We caught up with Williams afterwards to get a complete update.

Q: Overall how would you describe your trip at Iowa?

WILLIAMS: The trip was very good. I was really impressed with what Iowa football is about and it is definitely a school that I could see myself going to play football at. It was because of how they coach and the expectations of the coaches. As a player, that is what I want for a coaching staff.

Q: What was your schedule during the course of the day?

WILLIAMS: When we got there, we sat down, ate, and got pictures with the jerseys. Then we just had a tour and the coaches talked throughout the tour. Halfway through, we had a player panel and the players answered any questions we had. Then at the end, we broke up into positions and talked to our position coaches.

Q: What was the most memorable part of your day?

WILLIAMS: Talking to Brian Ferentz in our position talk and hearing more in-depth about what Iowa is about.

Q: How would you describe what Iowa and their coaches are all about?

WILLIAMS: They are very structured, goal oriented, and really care about their players.

Q: Had you been up to Iowa for a visit before?

WILLIAMS: No, this was my first one.

Q: When did they start recruiting you and what type of attention have they shown you?

WILLIAMS: Coach Niemann watched one of my games in the middle of the season and has come to my school twice. We talk by text every once in a while.

Q: Have they said anything about you as a recruit?

WILLIAMS: Coach Niemann said I was a great player.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

WILLIAMS: I think it is a great program and definitely one of the best programs in the nation.

Q: What other visits do you have planned?

WILLIAMS: Iowa State, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, North Dakota and I went to UNI on Thursday.

Q: What colleges are recruiting you the most?

WILLIAMS: SDSU or NDSU.

Q: Are you headed back to Iowa for another visit or camp this summer?

WILLIAMS: I will be going to their camp.

Q: What are your workout plans going forward?

WILLIAMS: Running track, lifting and doing speed and agility stuff on my own.