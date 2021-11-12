Carter Erickson adds preferred walk-on opportunity

In-state defensive back Carter Erickson has added a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Indianola native received the news from lead recruiter Jay Niemann on Thursday.

"It’s always a good thing when a coach asks if you are free for a call, so when Coach Niemann asked me that I got pretty excited and was waiting for that call," said Erickson.

"As a lifelong Iowa fan, even having the opportunity to be recruited by them is surreal let alone being given the opportunity to join such a great program," Erickson said. "The opportunity to go play for Coach Parker, one of the best defensive coordinators in the country, is going to be hard to say no to."

Erickson, whose high school teammate Kael Kolarik also has a preferred walk-on opportunity from Iowa, is going to make sure to weigh all of his options though. In addition to Iowa, he also has interest from North Dakota, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Missouri Western, and Northwest Missouri State.

This weekend, Erickson will be visiting North Dakota with a trip planned to Iowa for next week.