New Hampton linebacker Carter Ferrie played his way onto the radar of the Iowa coaches with his abilities defensively. That didn't stop him from showcasing his versatility as a junior while leading his team in rushing during the fall.

“It went well and definitely better than many thought," said Ferrie. "We were so close to the playoffs, but you have to move on.”

Ferrie was able to make multiple college visits earlier in the season as well.

“(I went to) South Dakota State, Iowa, and Iowa State.”

The trips that this talented junior was able to make were nearly the same, outside of one thing.

“They were all pretty similar, but Iowa does give a nice tour of their facilities.”

Visits to Iowa City for Ferrie were when the team faced off against Penn State and Middle Tennessee State.

“I had a blast. It's always nice to be in that atmosphere," Ferrie said. "Kinnick Stadium is full of energy, no matter who Iowa's playing.”

Ferrie, who rushed for 752-yards and ten touchdowns in 2019, mentioned the two things that he learned about the program while seeing the football team up close.

“That they bring in a great crowd for their games and that Kinnick Stadium is a great place to play football in.”

This 2021 prospect is still up in the air with where he sits on the Hawkeye recruiting boards.

“Not really besides just asking how the seasons going.”

Ferrie has enjoyed the time he has been able to spend early on with one member on staff with Iowa.

“I talked with Coach Bell and they were always nice," Ferrie said. "He always seemed interested in what I said.”

There is one more trip that Ferrie plans to make in the near future.

“I plan on going back to SDSU again.”