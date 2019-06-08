New Hampton linebacker Carter Ferrie spent another day in Iowa City on Sunday for camp and was excited to get back into padded football.

“It was great, and I had a lot fun," said Ferrie. "It wasn't as long as my previous camp so that was way more enjoyable. I also loved finally being able to hit people again.”

Ferrie got to hear a lot of different things about his play from the coaching staff.

“They gave me some good feedback," Ferrie said. "Specifically, Coach Wallace and Coach Bell said I performed well at the camp. That was very exciting for me to hear.”

There was a wide range of things Ferrie knows that he can work on specifically from the camp.

“I talked to Coach Wallace about what I should improve on too as well so from that I got some drills I can work on that will help me move laterally," he said. "So, in all from their feedback I took, they thought I did well and then I got some pointers on what to work on.”

Ferrie talked about what he felt was the highlight of his day while in Iowa City.

“We did this one drill called the 7 second drill," said Ferrie. "I loved it because it was extremely physical.”

There are three more camps left on the schedule going forward for Ferrie.

“I have a camp at SDSU the 10th, Michigan State on the 15th, and Iowa State on the 20th.”

Ferrie mentioned the Hawkeyes as the one school showing him the most overall interest.

“I've only ever had contact with Iowa from going there with Noah (Fenske) or from the junior day, so I'd have to say Iowa.”

The focus from here on out is to get ready for his junior campaign of high school football.

“We have a summer weight program I'm attending, and I've been doing an assortment of drills after those weight lifting sessions," he said. "I plan to continue doing that stuff.”