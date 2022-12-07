As the clock ticked under one minute in the fourth quarter, a good portion of the 13,802 in attendance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena began to chant.

“Hawkeye State” “Hawkeye State” “Hawkeye State”

While the game was a closely contested, low scoring battle in the first half, a huge third quarter turned the tides in Iowa’s direction and with a 68-55 lead the fans felt comfortable starting the celebration a little early.

“Thank you to our crowd,” said Head Coach Lisa Bluder. “They really came out and they were loud right when we needed them to be loud. Gave us some great defensive energy.”

While it seemed like it was the basketball gods weren’t going to allow the normally exceptional shooting Cyclones to hit a shot, it was really the Iowa defense that stepped up and made life tough for their rivals from Ames.

“We weren’t happy with the way we played defensively (against NC State). I think the most frustrating part about it is we knew we were capable of playing great defense,” said Caitlin Clark. “I think we took it a little more to heart this game…It’s fun getting stops, getting five second calls, it’s fun forcing them into turnovers.”

“We got that on recording, right? It’s fun to play defense,” said Lisa Bluder with a laugh.

The two teams came into the night top 15 in the country in scoring offense, but the first half resembled something like if you took the recent Cy-Hawk football game and made it a basketball game. A rock fight.

The Cyclones were just 4/18 from the floor in the opening quarter, but Iowa wasn’t much better at 5/18. The second quarter was much of the same as the teams combined to shoot 20/65 (30.7%) for the entire half, but Iowa State was able to go into the locker room with a 28-23 lead.

“Most people thought that would be the score in the first quarter,” said Iowa State Head Coach Bill Fennelly. “I think both teams were probably a little bit uptight. It’s a big game and a big moment. I told our kids, we’re in the game after not playing great.”

“I thought our defense was really good. We held Iowa State to 28 points, and we just said hey, the shots are going to fall. We felt like we were getting good shots,” said Bluder.

Something flipped after halftime. All the sudden, the Hawkeyes found their shooting touch, while Iowa State was left still searching for theirs. McKenna Warnock and Caitlin Clark each hit a three-pointer to chop the Cyclones lead down to 32-31, but a Stephanie Soares second chance bucket quieted the crowd and put ISU up 34-31.

That’s when the switch got flipped and the Hawkeyes kicked things into high gear. Caitlin Clark buried a deep three to give Iowa a 36-34 lead. On the next possession, Addison O’Grady hit a short corner jumper. Then off an ISU miss, Kate Martin drove to the basket and got a beautiful reverse layup to fall. The Cyclones took a timeout with Iowa up 40-34.







