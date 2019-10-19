Catching up with B.J. Armstrong
One of the most beloved players in Iowa basketball history was back in town this weekend. B.J. Armstrong returned to his college home to serve as the grand marshal of the homecoming parade and took a few minutes prior to the start of the Iowa football game to visit with the media. Armstrong looks back at his time in Iowa City, his relationship with Coach Tom Davis, his visit with the current Iowa team yesterday, and what he's been doing since retiring from the NBA.